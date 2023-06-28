Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Former captain Graeme Shinnie is "back home" at Aberdeen after re-joining a three-year deal from Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder spent the second half of last term on loan at Pittodrie, helping the Dons to third place in the Scottish Premiership and European qualification.

Shinnie, 31, has now sealed a permanent transfer to the club he represented 144 times between 2015 and 2019.

"Graeme is a captain, a real leader and is Aberdeen through and through," said manager Barry Robson.

"This is where he belongs and his impact on the team and club last year was there for all to see. He is well aware of the level of expectation at this club and his wealth of experience will be a major advantage as we head into a busy season."

A Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015, he reached and lost three finals with Aberdeen, each to Celtic.

He also played an influential role in three runners-up finishes in the league under then-boss Derek McInnes.

Capped six times by Scotland, Shinnie left Aberdeen for Derby County in 2019, before joining Wigan in January 2022.

"My full focus was always on returning here," said Shinnie. "It's a club I love. I feel like I am back home again.

"It's going to be tough but we're building a squad now that is going to be ready for what lies ahead and being able to play in the group stages of a European competition is something I've always wanted so there are exciting times ahead."