Salford City midfielder Ryan Watson has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the League Two club.

The 29-year-old joined from Tranmere in January 2022 and has made 65 appearances and scored 11 goals.

Last season Watson played 42 games for the club but his campaign was cut short in February by injury.

"We can build on last season and have another positive season, and hopefully get what we want at the end of it which is promotion," he said.

"The leg feels better, it was really frustrating missing the games at the end of the season and the play-offs. Watching from the sides is never nice, but hopefully when I'm back in pre-season I can help the team where I can.

"I thought the lads were unlucky, but we've got a good core group of players now who have all played in the league. We were very close last year to getting promotion, so I think if we can add a couple and build on it then we can be in with a shout."