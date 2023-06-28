'We'll reject bids until it's what club wants' - Feeney on McMenamin future

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has said the club will "move on" and look elsewhere after confirming they have had a bid for Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin rejected.

Robinson said the Scottish Premiership side are on the look-out for two strikers.

Glens boss Warren Feeney, meanwhile, insisted that any potential future bid to sign McMenamin would only be accepted if it met the Irish Premiership club's valuation of the Northern Ireland international.

"We have had an offer for Conor turned down, that is as far as it has gone at this moment in time," said Robinson, who was speaking after his team drew 0-0 with Glentoran in a testimonial match in Belfast for long-serving Glens captain Marcus Kane.

"We are actively looking for other players as well. That happens in football, you make offers and they get turned down.

"We are looking to bring two centre-forwards in. Conor was one that we were interested in but the offer has been turned down so we move on and look what else is out there."

Glens board have made a stance - Feeney

Wednesday night's match was Feeney's first as Glentoran manager

McMenamin has been one of the best players in the Irish Premiership since joining Glentoran from Cliftonville in January 2021.

He made his Northern Ireland debut in the Nations League last summer and won his fifth and sixth caps coming off the bench and impressing in Northern Ireland's 1-0 defeats by Denmark and Kazakhstan earlier this month.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to England or Scotland for some time, but new Glentoran manager Feeney - who also briefly managed McMenamin at Big Two rivals Linfield - was adamant any transfer deal for the winger would have to suit the east Belfast club.

"It [any future bid] will keep being rejected until it is what the club want," the former Northern Ireland striker said.

"No disrespect, Conor is our player. I spoke to him last week and if it doesn't happen, the board have made a stance on it, they know what they want.

"I said to Conor that if it's not [what the club want] then 'you come back like a professional and get your head down'. Conor has got a big future in Northern Ireland, and he knows that.

"He can't come back and, you know, listening to what some people say, put in a transfer request. He's a professional, I know what Conor is like. I had a good chat with him, I gave him 10 days off.

"If it happens and the club is happy with it then it is down to them but if not I expect him to come back and work hard for Glentoran."

'I'm always looking for players'

That time off that Feeney granted McMenamin was due to his involvement with the Northern Ireland senior squad for a training camp and then that Euro 2024 qualifier double-header.

He is due to return to training with his team-mates, who have been back in pre-season training for over a fortnight, next week.

"He's a top, top player and you can see why clubs want him. I have given him the time off. He needs a break and he'll be back next week.

"If there is nothing by then I fully expect him to be ready and raring to go."

Feeney also did not rule out adding to his own squad ahead of their Europa Conference League qualifier against Gzira United, the first leg of which is on 13 July.

"I'm always looking in areas where I think we are a bit light," the ex-Welling United boss added.

"It has got to be the right player, it has got be competition for places. I will be banging down that sporting director's door until I get the right people in. "