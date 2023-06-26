Close menu

Matthew Pennington: Blackpool sign defender from Shrewsbury Town on two-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Matthew Pennington made 42 appearances for Shrewsbury Town last season
Matthew Pennington made 42 appearances for Shrewsbury Town last season

Blackpool have signed defender Matthew Pennington from Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The 28-year-old joined the Shrews from Everton in 2021 after a loan spell and made 113 appearances in total.

He was offered a new contract by the Shropshire club but has opted instead for a move to the north west.

"This seems like a brilliant place to play football, and I can't wait to get started," Pennington said.

"I know a few of the lads here such as Callum Connolly and Shayne Lavery and I'm excited to see them again."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC