Matthew Pennington made 42 appearances for Shrewsbury Town last season

Blackpool have signed defender Matthew Pennington from Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The 28-year-old joined the Shrews from Everton in 2021 after a loan spell and made 113 appearances in total.

He was offered a new contract by the Shropshire club but has opted instead for a move to the north west.

"This seems like a brilliant place to play football, and I can't wait to get started," Pennington said.

"I know a few of the lads here such as Callum Connolly and Shayne Lavery and I'm excited to see them again."

