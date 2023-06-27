Close menu

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea midfielder close to joining AC Milan

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments81

Ruben-Loftus-Cheek walks out the tunnel at Stamford Bridge
Ruben-Loftus-Cheek has had 157 Premier League appearances

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is close to joining Italian giants AC Milan.

The 27-year-old, who has 10 England caps, has been at Stamford Bridge since he was a youth player and has also had loans at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

In his time at Chelsea he has won two Premier League titles, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Supercup.

A handful of players have left Chelsea this summer as the west London club look to balance the books.

Kalidou Koulibaly's move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal was completed on Sunday. N'Golo Kante has signed for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, while team-mate Edouard Mendy is close to joining Al-Ahli.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been linked with a move to Manchester United, who have had several bids turned down for him, while midfielder Kai Havertz is close to joining Arsenal.

81 comments

  • Comment posted by Dyno Soarus III, today at 13:18

    Until he scores more goals than Messi, Ronaldo and Kane combined, he's wasted his career! Needs to move for trophies. Bottlejob. Blah Blah Blah Blah.

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 13:17

    Good stuff. Never liked him anyway. More funds incoming for Caicedo

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 13:14

    Another rat leaving the Chelsea sinking ship. The dead wood still remains there including all the over paid dead wood they bought in the last year.

  • Comment posted by Bob Todd, today at 13:08

    Good lad, another one out of that dump.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 13:08

    I'm surprised the Man City are not buying him, just so nobody else can, there ruining football

  • Comment posted by tHURSDAY sUNDAY cLUB, today at 13:05

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by One Nil Down, today at 13:07

      One Nil Down replied:
      And what has this to do with this transaction??

  • Comment posted by az, today at 13:05

    HYS love keeping comments up that fit their agenda.

  • Comment posted by Really, today at 13:03

    Good luck RLC and thank you. A massively talented and humble servant for the club over many years.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:02

    Can't help but feel his progress was hampered by being on the bench so much throughout his time at Ch$%*£. That said, he clearly has / had injury issues.
    Spurs fan.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 13:05

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Prior to that major injury, he had started regularly under Sarri and was in the England squad...this had followed on from a good loan spell at Palace so he had 2 seasons of regular game time and was starting to develop. The achilles injury was the killer for him...he's never fully recovered his full power/pace and strength

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 13:01

    The fire sale continues. 3 more days yet. Everything must go!

    • Reply posted by Barwell1965, today at 13:14

      Barwell1965 replied:
      Chelsea are mostly selling players that they do not want and have no future at the club, and will more than likely raise in excess of £200 million from these sales. All in all, good business in my view.

  • Comment posted by George Richardson, today at 12:58

    At his best, a very strong driving force in midfield with an abundance of skill and technical ability but injuries and uncertainty at the club have not helped. Was hoping that a new manager / direction at the club would have helped Ruben cement his place in the forthcoming season and take his career to a place his undoubted talent deserves. Extremely disappointed if he leaves but good luck Ruben.

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 13:15

      Anti woke replied:
      Just a bench warmer at most clubs.........over rated.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 12:56

    One of the worst players ever in the PL. I hope they've paid a couple of million, 2.5 at most.

  • Comment posted by ForzaRFC, today at 12:51

    He's not even Milan quality, poor signing imo.

    • Reply posted by paul hirst, today at 12:57

      paul hirst replied:
      " not even Milan quilty " slightly disrespectful that as they are still a club that is only second to Real Madrid in European Cup/ Champions league triumphs. Granted they aren't the powerhouse that they we're in the days of Gullit, Van Basten, Maldini and Schevchenko but still a big club to play for.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 12:49

    Another one in the chamberlain mould I think , can no doubt play well when fully fit but there lies the problem .... Fitness

    • Reply posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:54

      sickbeggar replied:
      yep. there was all sorts of mutterings about some underlying medical problem even 5 years back. hope for his sake he catches a break.

  • Comment posted by Show me the Monaaay, today at 12:48

    I thought he was going to Wolves.

    • Reply posted by MH, today at 13:09

      MH replied:
      Birmingham or Milan? Sure it was a tough choice for him.

  • Comment posted by United States of Whatever, today at 12:47

    I reckon that's a bargain compared to the money being paid for similar CM players who just happen to be in better form at the moment (Mac Allister, Mount!, the Leicester lot, etc.)
    I'd be happy if my club bought him at that price.

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 12:46

    Good move for him and hope it goes well for him. At his best he is a powerful, graceful player and CFC fans had high hopes for him. Sadly, just as he was establishing himself for CFC and England ( under Sarri) , he had an awful injury on a cabbage patch in a friendly and hasnt really recovered

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 12:48

      United States of Whatever replied:
      Chelski have had soooo many good young players that haven't achieved their potential. Do you think the problem might be with Chelski's model rather than the players?

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 12:44

    If RLC was good enough he would have been playing in the first team for 10 yrs, never quite there. No disrespect wish him all the best

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 12:44

    Unfortunately injuries, and a general lack of consistency meant he never seemed to realise his full potential.

