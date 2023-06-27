Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Ryan De Havilland moved to Barnet in October 2021 after leaving Fulham earlier that year

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Ryan De Havilland from National League side Barnet on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals in 71 appearances for the Bees.

De Havilland, who came through as a youth player at Fulham, has featured three times for England C - a national side selected from non-league players.

"We think we have a good player on our hands," Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson told the club website. external-link

"He is a box-to-box midfield player, he has a good engine and he is both footed, which is very rare these days.

"It is a signing that we are happy with, we are looking forward to working with him, he is a good age and has a lot of development in him. I think he will be a big signing for us, he will fit in really well."

