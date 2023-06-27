Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Amy Rodgers has been capped by England Under-21s

Amy Rodgers has been called up to the Scotland squad for next month's friendly matches with Northern Ireland and Finland.

The former England Under-21 midfielder, 23, joins London City Lionesses team-mate Jamie-Lee Napier in Pedro Martinez Losa's selection.

The Scots meet Northern Ireland at Dundee's Dens Park on 14 July and travel to face Finland on 18 July.

Martinez Losa's side beat Australia and Costa Rica in April's friendlies.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Earth Cumings (Liverpool), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City)

Defenders: Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Emma Mukandi (Unattached)

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Laren Davidson (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (FC Bayern), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Jamie-Lee Napier (London City Lionesses), Amy Rodgers (London City Lionesses), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Claire Emslie (Angel City), Kirst Hanson (Manchester United), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United), Emma Watson (Rangers)