Close menu

Harry Kane: Bayern Munich set to make improved offer for Tottenham forward

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments219

Harry Kane playing for Tottenham
Harry Kane is Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer

Bayern Munich are set to make an improved offer for Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane.

On Tuesday there were reportsexternal-link that Bayern made a £70m bid for the 29-year-old England captain but Tottenham sources denied it had been received.

The Bundesliga champions are now expected to launch a further bid and believe they can complete the transfer.

German newspaper Bildexternal-link reported on Tuesday night that Kane had agreed personal terms with Bayern.

Kane is out of contract next summer and was wanted by Real Madrid earlier this summer, while Manchester United had also been interested.

He is Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances, having come through the club's academy.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

220 comments

  • Comment posted by Lukey P, today at 08:52

    Funny prediction for next year.
    Bayern eventually deal with Levy and get their man.
    Only for Dortmund to then finally get over the line and win the Bundesliga, whilst Spurs somehow end their trophy drought without him and win a cup.
    The guy would definitely seem cursed by that point.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 09:03

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Perhaps showing a lack of ambition though by not moving to the Saudi Pro League instead...

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, today at 08:47

    Levy has ruined Kane's career.

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 08:49

      big nolte replied:
      Nonsense

  • Comment posted by M1, today at 08:43

    I bet Shearer will be offering to drive him to the airport himself

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 08:54

      SleepPoster replied:
      Rooney and Henry as baggage handlers lol

  • Comment posted by Ma, today at 08:47

    I'm not a Spurs fan, but I say fair play to HK you've been loyal to your team now go have that mega move and win some trophies in a new environment

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 08:59

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Harry Kane is a real inspiration to others like him, showing what you can achieve in life. Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by PixelJared, today at 08:43

    Can't see Levy selling him for any less than £80m to Bayern. I'd also expect a buyback clause for Spurs.

    If it's an English club, you can stick another £50m on that.

    If he does go to Bayern, I wish him the best of luck. Great bloke, great player.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 08:55

      cb replied:
      I think you're right... Doesn't make any sense for Spurs to sell Kane for under £100m, afterall they'll need 2 half decent players to replace Kane... Kane is generally fit for most games, main striker, plays deeper as well and main figure head of the side... sell him on the cheap for what?
      Get another season out of him and get Spurs back into the champ league under Posto or sell him for £100m?

  • Comment posted by It only a game, today at 08:48

    Levy won't sell to a premier league rival but nothing stopping Harry from winning some silverware with Bayern and then coming back to a top 4 club and taking Shearer's prem record. Good move, he deserves it, and has been as loyal as we could have hoped.

    • Reply posted by Goats-R-Us, today at 09:19

      Goats-R-Us replied:
      I'm not so sure any top 4 club will still want him in a few years. He could still pick up enough goals at a mid table club. Newcastle were fighting relegation most years when Shearer scored many goals.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 08:52

    As Shearer would say 'And Rightly So!"

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 09:23

      airwolf replied:
      Sensational.

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 08:46

    He'd be crazy to turn it down, as Bayern would continue to clean up in the Bundesliga with his services. The only thing keeping him in England would be to have the all-time PL scoring record, but surely trophies would trump that? Spurs fans shouldn't begrudge him leaving, he's shown more than enough loyalty already.

    • Reply posted by gramarsuperstar, today at 09:09

      gramarsuperstar replied:
      We don't begrudge him moving on at all. He is our all time top scorer, has helped improve us immeasurably and is a homegrown lad. I wish him all the best and think Bayern is a good move for him and us. Hopefully we include a buyback or first refusal clause so when he has won the trophies he deserves, we can bring him home to beat Shearer's record as I think he still has a good 6 or 7 years left

  • Comment posted by lg, today at 08:46

    I think it works be beneficial for all if Kane went to Bayern.
    Spurs need a complete rebuild & money could be spent elsewhere. There will be life after Kane. Don’t forget Spurs reached the Champions league without him.

  • Comment posted by Alarp, today at 08:53

    As an England fan. He’s been loyal for long enough, I hope he goes.

  • Comment posted by irlinit, today at 08:47

    Records existed before the start of the Premier League. This talk about chasing the premier League goals record is nonsense, he needs to leave and win trophies to be considered a top player.

    • Reply posted by Etienne 182, today at 09:00

      Etienne 182 replied:
      Yes, vi remember Leo Messi back in the days, after winning majority of trophies, he always failed on international stages. He was sucked. He retired and few months later returned winning the American tournament and recently the world cup. He was relentless and understood somethings were missing.Kane should Snub personal achievement and aim bigger. Don't like him as spur player, but lov as a baller

  • Comment posted by goodmoaning, today at 08:42

    Goodbye Harry & thanks for all you’ve done for Spurs.
    Hope you win many trophies you deserve them.

  • Comment posted by Fifties Man, today at 08:47

    Kane obviously wants to win a league trophy

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 09:19

      bensondog replied:
      if would have if he,d stayed at Leicester City...and a Fa Cup too

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 08:44

    That's Shearer's record to stay intact then.

    • Reply posted by GedNUFC, today at 08:49

      GedNUFC replied:
      Well he could sign for Newcastle and I am sure Shearer would not mind if he broke his record.

  • Comment posted by Will9342, today at 09:04

    Odds on he's not going anywhere and certainly not at that price. This is just the usual nonsense that comes up every six months or so..

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 08:58

    He's 29 and would be able to leave on a free next summer. Tottenham are better off cashing in now and getting something like £70-80m for him.

    • Reply posted by TheAristoi, today at 09:03

      TheAristoi replied:
      Spurs fans won't get the £70-80m, so what do we care about that?

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 09:00

    Bayern seem a perfect fit. He will tear it up in that league, has a decent chance of winning the champions league and will be playing under a proven manager. Hope this move happens for him

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 09:36

      airwolf replied:
      Isn't that a bit like saying Spurs have a decent chance of top 4 though ?

  • Comment posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 08:59

    I thought Kane was "nailed on" to sign for Man United?

    • Reply posted by Decelon, today at 09:04

      Decelon replied:
      Yeah, just as nailed on as Bellingham and Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 09:04

    How many times do we hear about Shearers record and how many times do we hear about an individual who won a premier league title. Somehow this record seems more important in the football punditry world.

  • Comment posted by Tom Addy, today at 08:54

    Last chance salon for Kane here.. time to move!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport