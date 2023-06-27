Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo has made 21 appearances for England

England forward Alessia Russo says she was "not strong enough" to play elite football after losing "quite a bit of weight" during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Russo, who is closing in on a move to Arsenal after leaving Manchester United, says she reached a "low point" in her relationship with food.

The 24-year-old said she would track her calories and macronutrient intake on an app.

"In lockdown, it was tough," said Russo.

Speaking to Women's Health, external-link she added: "I was training on my own, I was home and I lost quite a bit of weight. Then I signed for Manchester United [September 2020] soon after lockdown.

"And within about six weeks, I completely tore my hamstring, [which I] could only relate back to losing a lot of weight because I've never had a muscle injury before."

Russo, who scored four goals to help England to the Euro 2022 title, is set to play a key part in the Lionesses' World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

She said her body remains a "huge priority" but is focused on being "strong", rather than "skinny".

"I was at a low point with my food and with my weight," she said.

"I wasn't strong enough, I wasn't robust. I thought I looked great but really, on the football pitch, I wasn't strong enough to compete."

She added: "There's a bit of a stigma because, of course, you want to compete and be the best on the pitch, but you want to look a certain way as well. As a lot of young girls [do].

"I wanted to be skinny and compete at that kind of level. My body is still a huge priority. But I understand I need to eat a lot more than I thought I did at the start, and now I don't want to be skinny, I want to be strong. Food plays a huge part in how you feel and how your body reacts."

For more information and support around issues covered in this article, visit BBC Action Line.