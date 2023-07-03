Jurrien Timber (centre) has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Ajax go into the 2023-24 season feeling a bit sour, albeit with the hope of correcting the wrongs of the last campaign.

The Amsterdam giants' first season without Erik ten Hag in charge since 2017 ended in disastrous fashion as they finished third in the league, behind Feyenoord and PSV, missing out on Champions League football and also losing the cup final.

It'll be the first time since 2017 that Ajax aren't in Europe's premier club competition and it is something of a worry, given the side's financial conditions are dependent on Champions League participation and player sales.

In the past year, Ajax have sold many of their top stars including Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Sebastien Haller, had a failed experiment with Alfred Schreuder as head coach and even appointed ex-Everton defender John Heitinga as an interim to steer the ship.

While initial results under Heitinga were positive, it wasn't enough to warrant giving him a full-time role and he was let go at the end of the season.

Additionally, Edwin van der Sar, the former goalkeeper who had been CEO of the club since 2015, departed his role after a series of poor decisions over the past 18 months.

The exits aren't likely to stop there, however.

Timber, Kudus & Alvarez to go?

This summer will see a host of top European clubs make moves for many Ajax talents, with the offer of Champions League football and greater financial incentives often proving too hard to turn down, even for the most committed Ajax players.

The most high-profile sale is likely to be that of defender Jurrien Timber, who is on the verge of a move to Arsenal.

Timber's steady progression has been noted across Europe and he even became a regular in the Dutch senior national set-up under Louis van Gaal and Ronald Koeman.

Last year, Ten Hag tried to persuade him to move to Manchester United - something Timber turned down, prompting his former boss to move for Martinez instead.

Timber's comfort on the ball, ability to play in multiple positions and maturity beyond his years are admired traits and Mikel Arteta has recognised that too, looking to bring him to Emirates Stadium before their own return to the Champions League.

It's expected that Arsenal's next bid will be around €40-45m (£34.5-39m), however, it's not certain that Ajax will accept, as they're hoping to earn around €55m (£47.5m), including bonuses, for the defender.

Historically, Ajax have been stern negotiators, evident last season when they dragged out the transfers of Martinez and Antony to Manchester United, bringing in €67m (£58m) and €100m (£86.5m) respectively.

Timber is one of Ajax's top talents and although he isn't blameless for the team's stuttering campaign, there is a firm belief his potential is worth paying for and that the 22-year-old can emerge as a fine signing for the Gunners.

Mohammed Kudus scored 18 goals in all competitions for Ajax last season

Another Ajax star linked with a move to the Premier League is Mohamed Kudus, who, alongside Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic, was a shining light in Ajax's attack last season.

The Ghanaian finally got more time on the pitch after a few years of struggling to break into the first-team set-up, and he took the opportunity well.

He also shone at the World Cup with Ghana in their short-lived tenure in Qatar, scoring twice in the tournament.

As has been the case since Ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford, he has been tracking the progress of many Ajax talents, and Kudus is another. It's believed that Kudus could be an alternative to Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Other than that, Brighton are the latest club to have shown an interest in the 22-year-old, as they get ready for their first-ever European campaign next season.

Kudus has often come under criticism for his lack of tactical know-how and free spiritedness on the football field at Ajax but there's a belief that Roberto De Zerbi could iron that out and the Ghanaian is a player worth investing in.

De Telegraaf writer Mike Verweij made it clear that Ajax want a big fee for him, about €45m (£39m).

Speaking on podcast Kick Off, Verweij said: "Brighton are the most serious. But if Manchester United become serious about Kudus, then Erik ten Hag can do great things for his former club again just like when he bought Antony for €100m (£86.5m). Kudus won't go for the same price but his price would surely go up."

The former Nordsjaelland academy graduate also has suitors at Everton - who bid for him last summer - and Arsenal, as well as in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, but nothing concrete has come of it yet.

Edson Alvarez joined Ajax from Club America in 2019

Finally, another high-profile departure could be that of Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez, who started last season very brightly but dwindled as the campaign went on.

Alvarez was of interest to Chelsea last summer and even tried to force a move on the final day of the Dutch transfer window, but Ajax blocked any such prospects.

The Blues made other moves in January, bringing in Enzo Fernandez, thus effectively ruling out a transfer for Alvarez to England, but there is still further interest in him.

Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund have long been tracking Alvarez's progress and it is believed Alvarez sees Dortmund as his priority, ruling out a possible move to West Ham, who may look to the Mexican as Declan Rice's replacement.

The trio could earn Ajax well over €130m (£112m) this summer - money that will be useful in balancing the books and rebuilding their squad in the hope of regaining their place as the Netherlands' top side.

There are other players, including Brian Brobbey, Calvin Bassey and Jorge Sanchez, who have attracted interest from abroad but a move for them is unlikely this summer.

Mislintat demands improvements

Leading the transfer negotiations will be former Arsenal director Sven Mislintat, who joined the club this year, succeeding Marc Overmars, who left in February 2022 after admitting sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

Mislintat appointed manager Maurice Steijn, a largely unexpected name, who left Sparta Rotterdam after an impressive season where they surprisingly finished sixth in the Eredivisie, and is going to take on the biggest challenge of his football career.

Top names like Marcelo Gallardo, Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and Peter Bosz were linked to the job, but Steijn's appointment is backed by Mislintat, and he will be in charge of overseeing the start of a new era at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Mislintat has already made an immediate impact, signing emerging Roma talent Benjamin Tahirovic and Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen.

In his initial days at the club, Mislintat made it clear to staff that only a few players in the squad were capable of playing at a high level and he recommended plenty of changes.

That could signal a host of players joining the side, with improvements expected at full-back, defensive midfield and on the wing.

With the possibility of several big-money departures, a new manager and sporting director - and a wish to leave the past behind - this really is a fresh start for the Netherlands' most successful side.