Richard O'Donnell was Rochdale's Supporters' Player of the Year last season

Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell from National League side Rochdale on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old has previously played for Chesterfield, Walsall, Wigan, Bristol City and Bradford and has extensive experience in the EFL.

He made 44 appearances for Dale last season as the club were relegated to the National League.

"I've had some good and bad times in football, and I feel those experiences have shaped me as a player," he said.

"I can't wait to get the gloves back on after having a bit of down time over the summer. Nothing beats being back out on the grass, so I'm looking forward to joining the group and getting started."

O'Donnell is the club's second signing in as many days after Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington joined on a two-year deal.

