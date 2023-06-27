Last updated on .From the section QPR

Paul Smyth was Leyton Orient's top scorer in the league last season, hitting 10 goals in 38 outings

Queens Park Rangers have re-signed forward Paul Smyth after the Northern Ireland international turned down a new deal at League One club Leyton Orient.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals in 42 appearances last season as the O's won the League Two title.

Smyth, who was previously on the books at Loftus Road between 2017 and 2021, has agreed a three-year contract.

He previously played under R's boss Gareth Ainsworth during a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers in 2019-20.

Smyth, who also had loan stints at Accrington Stanley and Charlton Athletic after joining the Hoops from Linfield, scored two goals in 23 outings during his first spell in west London.

He made his international debut for Northern Ireland in 2018 and has won three caps, with his sole goal coming on his debut in a 2-1 win over South Korea.

"Paul was one of the outstanding talents in League Two last season," Ainsworth told the club website. external-link

"He was a big reason why Orient won the league and why they were so potent going forward. When he left Wycombe there was still development work to do and now I believe he's getting close to the finished article.

"We are going to see the best of Paul Smyth - maybe three or four years ago it was just a little early to make his mark in this division but I am sure he is going to do that now."

Smyth is QPR's second signing of the summer after Taylor Richards joined on a permanent deal following a loan spell from Brighton.

