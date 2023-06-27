Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Dan Happe helped Leyton Orient return to League One after an eight-year absence

Defender Dan Happe has signed a new contract with League One newcomers Leyton Orient.

The 24-year-old centre-back missed over three months of last season with a knee injury but made 25 appearances as the O's won the League Two title.

Happe has featured 171 times in all for the east London club since making his senior debut in 2017.

Orient say Happe's new deal will keep him at Brisbane Road "for at least another season".