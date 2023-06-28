Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Joel Senior played the full 120 minutes as Carlisle beat Stockport on penalties in the League Two play-off final last month

Morecambe have signed full-back Joel Senior on a one-year deal after he was released by Carlisle United.

Senior, 24, was part of the Cumbrians' side that won promotion to League One through the play-offs last season.

"It's an important part of my progress and I am looking forward to the challenge," he told the club website external-link .

Senior is the fourth player to join the Shrimps this week after they added Yann Songo'o, Stuart Moore and Cammy Smith on Tuesday.

