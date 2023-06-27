Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Gassan Ahadme scored his only goal for Ipswich in last season's FA Cup win over non-league Buxton

Cambridge United have signed striker Gassan Ahadme from Ipswich Town on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old Moroccan's arrival will help fill the gap left by Sam Smith and Joe Ironside, who were released by the U's at the end of last season.

Ahadme joined Town from Burton Albion last September and has played two first-team games - both in the FA Cup.

"Gassan is a player we have been chasing for some time," said Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner.

"He is a strong runner, links the game well with his back to goal and has the ability to score a variety of goals.

"As a high crossing and forward running team, he will fit into the style of our game really well."

Ahadme was loaned back to Burton for the second half of the 2022-23 season and scored once in seven appearances.

He is Cambridge's third summer signing following goalkeeper Jack Stevens and defender Danny Andrew.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Cambridge begin the new campaign with a home match against Oxford United on 5 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.