Dom Ballard's only first-team goal so far in his career came on his Southampton debut last August

Southampton striker Dom Ballard has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 18-year-old England youth international - who has been at Saints since he was eight years old - will stay until the summer of 2026.

Ballard scored on his first-team debut, in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Cambridge United last August.

He also played in Saints' final two Premier League games last season - coming off the bench against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool.

"I think there's a lot more to come from me and I think it's going to be an exciting year," he told the club website.

"I always like to set my goals high so of course playing in the under-21s is big for me, making sure I stand out in those games and pushing the team, but my aim this year is definitely to try and cement my place around the first team.

"Of course it's hard work to be done but I'm looking forward to that challenge."