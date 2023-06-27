Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Bala Town won the 2023 final after losing out in 2014 and 2015

Championship clubs Swansea City and Cardiff City will play in the 2023-24 Nathaniel MG Cup as wildcard entries.

The Swans' debut takes them to Carmarthen Town in the first round on either 21 or 22 July.

The Bluebirds will go to Cambrian & Clydach Vale Boys and Girls Club in their second attempt in the competition.

Cardiff and Swansea's under-21s will play in a competition first round otherwise made up amateur teams.

Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies played for Cardiff when they beat Taffs Well 2-0 in the 2021-22 first round, but that competition was abandoned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Swansea will be playing in the competition for the first time

Cymru Premier's Bala Town beat Connah's Quay Nomads 4-3 on penalties in January to lift the 2022-23 trophy, but only teams from JD Cymru South and North leagues were in the draw from domestic Welsh football.

Nathaniel MG Cup first round draw

Southern Section

Caerau Ely and Trefelin byes into round two.

Goytre United v Llantwit Major

Abertillery Bluebirds v Ammanford

Cwmbran Celtic v Taffs Well

Baglan Dragons v Afan Lido

Carmarthen Town v Swansea City

Cambrian & Clydach Vale v Cardiff City

Llanelli Town v Pontardawe Town

Abergavenny Town v Briton Ferry Llansawel

Northern Section

Prestatyn Town and Gresford Athletic were drawn to receive byes into round two.

Ruthin Town v Llandudno

Caersws v Guilsfield

Holywell Town v Bangor 1876

Porthmadog v Llanidloes Town

Buckley Town v Mold Alexandra

Chirk AAA v Denbigh Town

Ties are to be played on 21 or 22 July.