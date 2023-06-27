Last updated on .From the section Luton

Ogbene (right) helped Rotherham gain promotion from League One in 2021-22

Premier League newcomers Luton Town have signed Republic of Ireland winger Chiedozie Ogbene from Rotherham United.

Ogbene, 26, becomes the Hatters' first signing of the summer and will join on 1 July when his current contract ends.

He scored eight goals in 39 games as Rotherham finished 19th in the Championship last season.

"I'm delighted to be here as a Premier League player, because of my journey and where I've been in the last five and a half years," said Ogbene.

"My former coach said one in 200,000 [would make it to the top] - I guess I'm that one!

"My journey is special to me. I come from Rotherham United where I achieved some great things with some great people. But to be considered a Luton Town player with an opportunity to feature in the Premier League was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

Nigeria-born Ogbene became the first player born in Africa to represent Ireland when he made his debut in June 2021 and has gone on to score four goals in 15 international games.

He began his professional career at Cork City and played for Limerick before joining Brentford in 2017.

After a spell on loan at Exeter City, he joined Rotherham in 2019 where he made 136 appearances in four seasons, scoring 14 goals.

"Chio is a really exciting addition and is someone we've liked for a while," said Luton manager Rob Edwards.

"We got to look at him a lot last season in preparing to play against him and his Rotherham team, and in my opinion he was their best and most threatening player.

"He's still at a good age where he's willing to learn and he's a fantastic human being, we had a brilliant chat and I just loved his personality."