Conor McAleny scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for Salford City last season

Salford City winger Conor McAleny has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The former Everton trainee, 30, joined the club in 2021 after a season-long stint with Oldham Athletic.

He has played 63 games for the club so far and helped the Ammies reach the League Two play-offs last term.

He is the second Salford player to sign a new deal in as many days after Ryan Watson agreed a new contract on Monday.