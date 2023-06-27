Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Liam Morrison is yet to play a senior first-team game

Wigan Athletic have signed Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison on loan for the 2023-24 League One campaign.

The Scotland Under-21 international started his career with Celtic before joining Bayern in 2019.

He has spent the past two seasons playing for the Bundesliga champions' reserve side in the German fourth tier.

"Wigan is a huge club - and you cannot downplay Wigan like it's nothing compared to Bayern," 20-year-old Morrison told the club website.

He signed a new two-year contract with Bayern earlier this year and was an unused substitute for the first team for the first time in their win over Werder Bremen last month.

"Liam is a very positive signing for us. I've known of Liam's talent for a long time back to when he was at Celtic," said Latics boss Shaun Maloney, himself a former Celtic player.

"Liam's an aggressive modern-day defender who is also very good on the ball. He will be a fantastic addition for us and I'm looking forward to helping him develop."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.