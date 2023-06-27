Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Conor Grant (right) celebrates Plymouth's promotion to the Championship

Port Vale have signed midfielder Conor Grant following his release by promoted Plymouth Argyle.

The 28-year-old is Vale's third summer signing following goalkeeper Connor Ripley and defender Alex Iacovitti.

Grant made 137 appearances in five seasons with Plymouth, who went up from League One as champions last season.

"He has great technical ability and is more than comfortable going forward with and without the ball at his feet," said boss Andy Crosby.

"He has the knowledge of this league that will add further experience to our group.

"Off the pitch, he is another driven, highly motivated person that has been part of a successful environment and hopefully, he can add that to our squad."

The deal will be completed on 1 July when Grant's Plymouth contract expires, but details of his contract with Vale have not been disclosed.

The Valiants travel to Barnsley on the opening day of the new season on 5 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.