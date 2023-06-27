Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

All 25 members of the England squad and standbys trained on Tuesday, including Millie Bright

England captain Millie Bright will miss her team's final World Cup warm-up friendly against Portugal, but is "really confident" of being available for the opening game of the tournament.

Bright has not played competitively since March because of a knee injury, with England set to open their World Cup campaign against Haiti on 22 July.

But the centre-back trained with her team-mates on Tuesday and feels fit.

"I feel mentally and physically fresh as I have ever felt," she said.

Bright suffered her knee injury in Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Lyon and has been in a race to get fit ever since.

She is especially key for England given that regular captain - and Bright's international central defensive partner - Leah Williamson will miss the World Cup because of an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury.

"It's really good," Bright said of her recovery. "I think it's hard for everyone on the outside because today was the first time you've seen me out on the pitch but I've actually been out there since the first camp.

"I've just been training individually, ticking the boxes to prepare me for when I can return to the team.

"I think we are a little bit ahead. But there's a big chunk of time before the first game [of the World Cup] so we are really confident and everything is going exactly the way we want it to go."

England face Portugal at Stadium MK on 1 July, but there will be no minutes in that match for Bright, who was on an individual training plan at Tuesday's training session along with Laura Coombs, Lucy Staniforth and Jordan Nobbs.

"I think Saturday will be a little bit too soon," Bright said. "I'm not back with the girls and I don't want to rush that.

"Obviously, we have a lot of time until the first game. I'm gutted not to make that one [against Portugal] but at the same time, I'm exactly where I want to be."

The 29-year-old has been able to take one positive from her absence, with the injury allowing her a break from a hectic schedule of fixtures.

Bright played every minute of England's Euro 2022 triumph before being part of the Chelsea side which won the Women's Super League (WSL) and Women's FA Cup, as well as reaching the League Cup final and the Champions League semi-finals.

"The amount of minutes I've played has been ridiculous," she said.

"I can't remember the last time I had more than a couple of weeks off, it's been a fair few years - it's a blessing in disguise, that I've been able to mentally and physically allow my body to recover."

England suffered a further injury scare on Tuesday when another defender, Alex Greenwood, limped off the pitch early following a tough challenge in a training match.

The Manchester City player needed ice to her leg, but did not suffer serious injury and says she is fine for Saturday.

"I'll be OK," she said. "It was on the shin. It's sore, but it's football. It was a tackle, part of the game."

Following the friendly against Portugal, England will only play a friendly behind closed doors before their World Cup opener against Haiti.

Denmark and China also join the Lionesses in Group D.