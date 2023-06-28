Close menu

Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber: How could ambitious Arsenal look next season?

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

From the section Arsenal

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta said last week "it still hurts me deep inside" that Arsenal lost out on the title after leading for so long

Arsenal have started making their moves in the transfer market as they completed the £65m signing of Chelsea's Kai Havertz and made a record £105m bid for West Ham's Declan Rice..

Boss Mikel Arteta admitted last week that he needed to strengthen his squad if they are to win the Premier League next season.

Arsenal were eight points clear at the top of the league at the start of April but ended up finishing five points behind Manchester City, who went on to win the Treble.

Injuries in key positions played a part in their end-of-season decline.

As well as Havertz and Rice, they also have a £30m bid in for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber..

BBC Sport looks at what the trio could bring to the Gunners this season - if they all go through - and how Arteta's side could look.

Flexible Havertz adds to Gunners' options

Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz is one of Chelsea's many departures this summer

Havertz never quite lived up to expectations at Chelsea - although he scored one of the biggest goals in their history with the winner in the 2021 Champions League final win over Manchester City.

The 24-year-old Germany international scored 32 goals in 139 games for the Blues after his £71m switch from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

He will give Arsenal increased options all along midfield and the front line with his high level of flexibility.

Havertz played as an attacking midfielder, winger and striker or false nine for Chelsea. For Leverkusen and Germany, he has played in central midfield too.

There are suggestions he will take the place of Granit Xhaka in Arsenal's midfield. But he will give competition for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and potentially Reiss Nelson further forward.

Havertz ended last season as Chelsea's joint top scorer in all competitions - although the fact he did so with nine goals shows how underwhelming the Blues' season was.

By contrast, Martin Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka and Jesus all hit double figures for Arsenal, with Xhaka and Nketiah hitting nine each.

Havertz only made one assist all season for Chelsea, with 12 Arsenal players managing more.

Can Rice be the difference?

The Football News Show: Viral clip shows who the real Declan Rice is, says Mark Noble

It now appears likely Arsenal are going to beat Manchester City to the signing of England midfielder Rice.

The Gunners have offered a deal worth a club-record £105m, with City not willing to match that. West Ham have not accepted the offer yet.

Rice's development over the last few years has been notable.

In 2018, the Londoner was playing for the Republic of Ireland and often deployed at centre-back - but since then he has become an automatic pick for England in the heart of midfield and West Ham captain.

Last season, Rice won possession more times (334) and made more interceptions (63) than any other Premier League player.

Only three players - Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk and Manchester City duo Rodri and Jack Grealish - carried the ball further than Rice's 7.1km. Arsenal's Saka was fifth on 6.8km.

So how does he compare to his potential rivals for a place in the Arsenal team?

With Xhaka playing further forward these days, Thomas Partey and Jorginho, after moving from Chelsea in January, were the Gunners' defensive midfielders last season.

Ghana's Partey and Italy's Jorginho played more successful passes and touched the ball more - but they played in a team that won 26 games to West Ham's 11.

Rice won the ball more times, created more chances and had a slightly better passing accuracy than the pair.

How Rice and his potential rivals compared (per 90 minutes in 2022-23 Premier League)
Declan RiceThomas ParteyJorginho
Successful passes50.56258.6
Touches71.385.480.5
Chances created10.90.5
Tackles2.22.52.5
Interceptions1.711.3
Possession won9.28.27.9
Passing accuracy88.1%88%86.3%

Timber could bolster defensive options

Jurrien Timber
Jurrien Timber is 5ft 10in but has a strong physique

The other player known to be on Arsenal's wish-list this summer is ball-playing Ajax and Netherlands defender Timber.

It is thought Ajax want more than the £30m that Arsenal have bid, while other Premier League clubs have been linked with him too.

The 22-year-old, who came through the Ajax youth system, is primarily a centre-back - that is where he played all his games last season. But he has played at right-back in the past for club and country.

That puts him in a similar position to Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

How Timber and his potential rivals compared (per 90 minutes in 2022-23 league)
Jurrien TimberGabrielBen WhiteWilliam SalibaTakehiro Tomiyasu
Goals conceded1.131.131.030.931.52
Tackles won10.80.90.82.5
Clearances23.12.23.12.1
Interceptions1.30.80.70.71.9
Errors leading to shots0.030.050.030.150.14
Fouls conceded1.10.70.80.70.8

Who else are Arsenal after?

The players mentioned above are those who have been signed or approached - but Arsenal are being linked with others too.

Arteta still wants Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, having failed with a £70m bid for the Ecuadorian in January.

BBC Sport understands even if they sign Rice, they might still go for Caicedo even though they play in similar positions.

They could also have the fourth joint top scorer in France's Ligue 1 last season in their team.

Folarin Balogun netted 21 times during a loan spell for Reims last season and is due to return to the Gunners this summer - although there is a suggestion they could sell him.

My potential 2023-24 Arsenal line-up

Predict Arsenal's starting XI for next season - if they land their main targets

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Comment posted by Wobble, today at 22:56

    Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney (he hasn’t left yet), Odegaard, Rice, Zinchenko, Saka, Balogun, Martinelli, and work with heavy squad rotation Jesus, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jorginho, Patino, Partey, Havertz, Trossard, Nketiah,

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 22:55

    City are hard to catch, but we will be competing again that's for sure. I am expecting the same 4 teams and Liverpool to be in the mix, Villa might also have a decent shout for a 4th spot, but can't really see that one.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:53

    Like other Arsenal fans here, a bit nervous at the amounts of money being thrown at these transfers. Not really our style. I definitely want to see some good sales now! We’ve been terrible in this department for years. Got to sell well now too.

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 22:51

    Look good but finish behind City.
    Probably 3rd this season to follow behind Man u.

    • Reply posted by Andez, today at 22:55

      Andez replied:
      Relax Gary

  • Comment posted by Danny1077, today at 22:48

    Next season is just as much about the squad depth as it is the marque signings. Ideally we keep hold of one from xhaka or partey. Sell balagun as it appears he won’t sign a contract extension and he won’t get enough game time this season to justify sacrificing a possible decent transfer fee. I think we need money coming in to keep away from ffp

  • Comment posted by Leviathan, today at 22:45

    This will take Chequebook Arteta’s net spend to £450m? That’s almost half a billion. Are we allowed to mention that or are we all supposed to pretend Arsenal never spend any money and can’t compete with City/Chelsea/United etc.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:50

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Chelsea and United are worse by far. People seem to forget about United & their transfer fees and wages. Pogba, Lukaku, Maguire, Sancho, Anthony...and all duds!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:41

    OMG £105 Million, for a run of the mill player. Football has lost it's marbles.

    • Reply posted by bhfdovdaijbbeee, today at 22:56

      bhfdovdaijbbeee replied:
      its

  • Comment posted by Cheddar, today at 22:39

    Probably finish about 6th unless they fall out of every cup competition early again. And it'll take a lot to overcome the biggest bottling of the PL era.

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 22:38

    As a spurs fan , I feel this is a message that Arsnal are sending is we mean business. I do not see us living up to that
    As a Human being and like a lot of us struggling to meet ends meet . 170 million for 2 players ? Its gone really crazy

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:47

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Arsenal fan - I agree the money is crazy. Too much. Not really Arsenals style to spend this much either so many of us fans...feel a bit weird about it. If we get Rice, I think it has to be seen as a long term investment. A one off.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 22:36

    Oh dear!!! The Goons have signed Timber! It’s all gonna fall down this season for Woolwich Arsenal 🤪🤪🤪 Paying far too much for Rice & Havertz as well. Stinks of desperation to me. They’ll finish 6th next season so it doesn’t really matter 😃😃👅

    • Reply posted by luca, today at 22:42

      luca replied:
      They'll still finish higher than Spurs.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:36

    I think Arsenal are going to look/be their strongest team in many years. I think the club has hit a new level of ambition under Arteta & the board / Josh Kronke. It’s clear Arteta wants to win the league - or challenge for it consistently over the next seasons - not just settle for top 4. Exciting times for Arsenal fans ;)

    • Reply posted by Alp Levant, today at 22:55

      Alp Levant replied:
      Arsenal have outspent City for the last five season, this will be the six! Nothing new!!

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 22:35

    How could ambitious Arsenal look next season?

    Up and wonder how did all those teams finished above them when we have spent so much!

    Who knows.... Maybe they'll have the League won at Christmas again?

  • Comment posted by loughtongooner85, today at 22:34

    I've never been so excited since the peak wenger days going into the new season. Key players signed up on long contracts, quality players knocking on Artetas door to play for him, a young talented squad, a united fan base and a rocking Emirates.

    City will take some beating but we are gonna give it a shot again and probably for next few years. Who knows what will happen, but I have a good feeling

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:37

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Well said completely agree with you. A pleasure to read some common sense & positivity from a fan. Not rubbish from trolls.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 22:32

    Full credit to Arteta&Arsenal,they lost out on the Title,showed no ambition on wanting to win a cup, at home or abroad,so what’s the extent of Arsenal’s ambition? Going by previous ambitions,absolutely Zero..Arsenal did well in the league but if they stink it up like the previous season will the Arsenal natives once again turn on Arteta? Shouldn’t rule it out..

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 22:25

    I'm not sure how I'm feeling on all this... On one hand, we've been super decisive, stumped up the money and got the targets we wanted, early. Great!

    But on the other... We're paying £165m for Rice and Havertz!!?

    The deal I'm most intrigued by is Timber. Assuming that happens.

    For now, I trust in the process. But boy does this all feel a bit odd!

  • Comment posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 22:25

    They need CB cover for Saliba - Last years Achilles heel.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:42

      LionelRhodes replied:
      White or Timber can play there.

  • Comment posted by insensate_specie, today at 22:25

    If Arsenal get all these aforementioned players, it shows they intend to even close the gap further against City. City will be favourites but at least, it signifies intent, which gets appreciated by fans.
    City have raised the bar in recent years, and you need strength and depth to compete against them, which Arsenal is addressing.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:38

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Yep well said.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:24

    The negativity around the end of season form is unjustified imo
    squad simply not deep enough and with injuries ran out of steam.

  • Comment posted by moochinabout, today at 22:23

    Top 6 at best.

