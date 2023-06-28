David Goodwillie: Australian semi-professional club Sorrento FC rescind signing of ex-Scotland striker
Former Scotland forward David Goodwillie has had his contract rescinded with Australian semi-professional club Sorrento FC.
Goodwillie, 34, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, was due to arrive in Perth within the next week.
In a statement on social media the club apologised to anyone "that may have been caused offence by his signing".
English non-league side Radcliffe also released him in February saying his signing was a "a significant misstep".
Goodwillie's arrival at the Western Australia club for the remainder of their season had only been announced on Wednesday morning.
He was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a Scottish civil case. He did not face a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.
Scottish side Raith Rovers sparked outcry by signing Goodwillie in January 2022 and a loan move back to Clyde, where he played from 2017-2022 and had been captain, also collapsed.
The former Dundee United, Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen forward was released by Raith without having played a game in September 2022, with the club admitting they "got it wrong" by signing him.
