Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Martin Ho (right) has worked with manager Marc Skinner for two years

Manchester United Women assistant coach Martin Ho is set to leave the club this summer after three years in the role.

Ho worked closely with manager Marc Skinner this season as United finished second in the Women's Super League and reached the FA Cup final.

He stepped up from the club's under-21s squad in 2020 when former boss Casey Stoney was in charge, having previously acted as Everton's assistant manager.

Ho is widely considered one of the WSL's most influential coaches.