Demi Stokes previously played for Canadian club Vancouver Whitecaps

England defender Demi Stokes has signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester City.

Stokes, 31, has been at the club since 2015, making 199 appearances in all competitions.

The full-back has won seven trophies with City, including their first Women's Super League title in 2016.

"I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity to keep doing what I love doing, and that's playing for Manchester City," she said.

Stokes, who won Euro 2022 with England last summer, made just two WSL starts in 2022-23 due to illness and injury.

"It was a difficult season for me last year, but I feel this will be a reset button that will allow me to kick on," added Stokes.

"I've always said that Manchester City is my home, so it was a no-brainer to extend my stay here for myself and my family."