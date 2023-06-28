Man City's Demi Stokes signs one-year contract extension
England defender Demi Stokes has signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester City.
Stokes, 31, has been at the club since 2015, making 199 appearances in all competitions.
The full-back has won seven trophies with City, including their first Women's Super League title in 2016.
"I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity to keep doing what I love doing, and that's playing for Manchester City," she said.
Stokes, who won Euro 2022 with England last summer, made just two WSL starts in 2022-23 due to illness and injury.
"It was a difficult season for me last year, but I feel this will be a reset button that will allow me to kick on," added Stokes.
"I've always said that Manchester City is my home, so it was a no-brainer to extend my stay here for myself and my family."
