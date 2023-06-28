Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Liam Sercombe joined Cheltenham at the start of the 2020-21 campaign when they won promotion to League One

Midfielder Liam Sercombe has signed a new one-year deal with Cheltenham Town to stay until the summer of 2024.

The 33-year-old joined the Robins in August 2020 and has since made 120 league appearances for the club.

Sercombe joined Cheltenham from Bristol Rovers after spending eight years with hometown club Exeter City and a further two seasons with Oxford United.

He scored four goals in all competitions for Cheltenham last season.

