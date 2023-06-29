Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Krystian Bielik featured four times for Poland in last year's World Cup, including against Argentina in the group stage

Birmingham City have re-signed Poland midfielder Krystian Bielik from Derby County on a three-year-deal, subject to league and FA clearance.

The 25-year-old played 37 games in a season-long loan spell with Blues last term, after a previous loan in 2017.

Bielik, who joined Derby from Arsenal in 2019 for a club record £10m external-link , last played for the Rams in April 2022 before their relegation to League One.

He told Blues TV external-link he is "buzzing" to be back at St Andrew's.

"We have been working with Birmingham for the last couple of weeks," he said. "We talked about the project and what we want to achieve.

"I fully believe in this, so that is why I am back. It has been a good last year for me personally and the club as well. We are going to push for more this season."

Bielik's move to Derby for an initial fee of about £8m, with add-ons taking it to £10m, came just two years before the club went into administration.

While he remained with the Rams during their period of financial turmoil, which eventually led to their relegation from the Championship, he was sent to Birmingham on loan last season.

Bielik had a year left on his deal with Derby, where he played 49 games during an injury-plagued four years, which included suffering two anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

