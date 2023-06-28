Mazeed Ogungbo: Barrow sign Arsenal defender on two-year deal
Barrow have signed Arsenal defender Mazeed Ogungbo for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
The 20-year-old former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international spent last season on loan with Crawley Town in League Two.
"The fanbase was something that really stood out to me when I played there last season," he told the club website.
"It just feels like a real family environment which is something that's really important for me."
