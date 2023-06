Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Alloa Athletic

In: David Devine, defender (Motherwell, loan to permanent); Miko Virtanen, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); PJ Morrison, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Steven Hetherington, midfielder (Falkirk); Morgyn Neill, defender (Cove Rangers); David McKay, defender (Queen of the South); Euan Deveney, defender (Airdrieonians); Kurtis Roberts, midfielder (Clyde).

Out: George Stanger, defender (Ayr United); Daniel Church, defender (Queen of the South); Ross MacIver, forward (Falkirk); Mark Durnan, defender (Dumbarton); Scott Gallacher, goalkeeper; Craig Howie, defender; Jon Robertson, midfielder.

Loan ended: Jay Hogarth, goalkeeper (Rangers); Murray Miller, midfielder (Rangers); Luke Strachan, defender (Dundee); Michael Doyle, defender (Hamilton Academical).

Annan Athletic

In: Josh Dixon, midfielder (Carlisle United).

Out: Tony Wallace, midfielder (Dumbarton); Cammy Williamson, defender (Stranraer); Rob McCartney, midfielder (Carlisle City); Roan Steele, defender (Carlisle City); Charlie Barnes, defender.

Loan ended: Reece Lyon, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Max Kilsby, defender (Carlisle United).

Cove Rangers

In: Luke Strachan, defender (Dundee); Arron Darge, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Mouhamed Niang, midfielder (Hatlepool United); Rumarn Burrell, forward (Falkirk); Kyle Connell, forward (East Kilbride); Will Gillingham, defender (unattached).

Out: Leighton McIntosh, forward (Arbroath); Morgyn Neill, defender (Alloa Athletic); Miko Virtanen, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Robbie Leitch, midfielder (Edinburgh); Gime Toure; Kyle Gourlay (Kelty Hearts); Cieran Dunne; Scott Ross, defender (Peterhead, undisclosed).

Loan ended: Declan Glass, midfielder (Dundee United); Jackson Longridge, defender (Livingston); Michael O'Halloran, forward (St Johnstone); Tony Weston, forward (Rangers); David Bangala, midfielder (Ayr United); Brody Paterson, defender (Hartlepool United).

Edinburgh

In: Robbie Leitch, midfielder (Cove Rangers).

Out: John Robertson, forward (Linfield); Robbie Mutch, goalkeeper (Ayr United); James Craigen, midfielder (Spartans); Callum Tapping, midfielder (East Kilbride); Robbie McIntyre, defender (Tranent).

Loan ended: Stevie Warnock, midfielder (Kilmarnock).

Falkirk

In: Nicky Hogarth, goalkeeper (Nottingham Forest); Calvin Miller, defender (Greenock Morton); Tom Lang, defender (Raith Rovers); Brad Spencer, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Alfredo Agyeman, forward (Kelty Hearts); Ross MacIver, forward (Alloa Athletic).

Loan in: Sam Long, goalkeeper (Lincoln City).

Out: Rumarn Burrell, forward (Cove Rangers); Craig McGuffie, midfielder (Queen of the South); PJ Morrison, goalkeeper (Alloa Athletic); Steven Hetherington, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Ryan Williamson, defender (Montrose); Paddy Martin, goalkeeper (Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic); Blair Sneddon, defender (Berwick Rangers); Finlay Malcolm, forward; Lennon Walker, midfielder (Tranent); Kyle Connolly, forward.

Loan ended: Maksym Kucheriavyi, midfielder (St Johnstone); Kai Kennedy, midfielder (Rangers); Brian Kinnear, goalkeeper (West Ham United); Archie Meekison, midfielder (Dundee United); Matthew Wright, forward (Ross County); Blaire Rowe, defender (Coventry City).

Hamilton Academical

In: Jackson Longridge, defender (Livingston); Euan Henderson, forward (Heart of Midlothian, undisclosed); Lee Kilday, defender (Queen's Park); Stephen Hendrie, defender (Queen of the South); Kevin O'Hara, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Jamie Barjonas, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); Kyle MacDonald, defender (Dunfermline Athletic).

Out: Reegan Mimnaugh, midfielder (Queen of the South); Adam McGowan, defender (East Kilbride); Brian Easton, defender; Reghan Tumilty, defender; Steve Lawson, midfielder; Michael Doyle, defender; Jonny Ngandu, midfielder; Lewis Spence, midfielder; Matthew Shiels, defender; Daniel O'Reilly, defender; Benny Ashley-Seal, forward; Myles Gaffney, forward.

Loan ended: Jean Pierre Tiehi, forward (Fulham); Connor Smith, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Dylan McGowan, defender (Kilmarnock); Lucas de Bolle, midfielder (Newcastle United); Dylan Stephenson, forward (Newcastle United); Liam McFarlane, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian); Tom Sparrow, defender (Stoke City).

Kelty Hearts

In: Michael Tidser, manager; Craig Johnston, forward (Montrose, undisclosed); Kyle Gourlay, goalkeeper (Cove Rangers); Ross Cunningham, forward (Clyde); Stefan McCluskey, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Adam Corbett, defender (Stenhousemuir); Jamie Walker, defender (Caledonian Braves).

Out: John Potter, manager; Alfredo Agyeman, forward (Falkirk); Jamie Barjonas, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Nathan Austin, forward (East Fife, undisclosed); Darren Jamieson, goalkeeper (Stenhousemuir); Ross Philp, midfielder (East Fife); Reis Peggie, defender (Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic); Lewis Martin, defender (Brechin City); Robbie McNab (Cowdenbeath, undisclosed); Kallum Higginbotham, forward (Tranent); Dougie Hill, defender (retired); Joe Cardle, midfielder; Jordan Foster, defender.

Loan ended: Kanayo Megwa, defender (Hibernian); Arron Darge, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Jack Milne, defender (Aberdeen); Robbie Leitch, midfielder (Cove Rangers).

Montrose

In: Cammy Gill, goalkeeper (Arbroath); Ryan Williamson, defender (Falkirk); Kane Hester, forward (Elgin City, undisclosed); Ali Shrive, midfielder (Heriot-Watt University); Craig Batchelor, forward (Carnoustie Panmure, undisclosed).

Loan in: Evan Towler, defender (Aberdeen);

Out: Craig Johnston, forward (Kelty Hearts, undisclosed); Aaron Lennox, goalkeeper; Lewis Milne, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Matty Allan, defender (Forfar Athletic); Mark Whatley, midfielder (Forfar Athletic).

Loan ended: Adam Mackinnon, midfielder (Ross County)

Queen of the South

In: Cammy Logan, defender (Heart of Midlothian, loan to permanent); Jordan Houston, defender (Ayr United); Reegan Mimnaugh, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Craig McGuffie, midfielder (Falkirk); Daniel Church, defender (Alloa Athletic); Kyle Doherty, forward (Clyde, undisclosed).

Loan in: Murray Johnson, goalkeeper (Hibernian); Kyle McClelland, defender (Hibernian).

Out: Ruiri Paton, forward (Queen's Park); Stephen Hendrie, defender (Hamilton Academical); Dave McKay, defender (Alloa Athletic); Michael Ruth, defender (Dumbarton); Stuart Morrison, defender (Forfar Athletic); Ciaran McKenna, defender; Connor Murray, midfielder.

Loan ended: Maciej Dabrowski, goalkeeper (Hibernian); Jaze Kabia, midfielder (Livingston); Cammy Logan, defender (Heart of Midlothian).

Stirling Albion

In: Dale Hilson, forward (Arbroath); Lewis Milne, midfielder (Montrose); Mark Weir, goalkeeper (Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, loan to permanent).

Out: Danny Denholm, midfielder (Spartans).

Loan ended: Flynn Duffy, defender (Dundee United); Robbie Hamilton, midfielder (Hibernian).