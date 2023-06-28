Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Hayden Hackney scored three goals in 38 appearances for Middlesbrough last season, helping the club reach the Championship play-offs

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has signed a new contract to remain with the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 21-year-old broke into Boro's first team under Michael Carrick last season, making 38 appearances.

"He's a pleasure to work with. Hayden has come through the academy here and is a local lad," Carrick told the club's official website.

"It's a real bonus when you get someone like him.

"He's at the start of his journey and he has a lot of potential.

"We want to help him and develop him so he can be as good as he possibly can be."