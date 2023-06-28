Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simone Magill's inclusion is one of four Northern Ireland changes for the friendly double-header

Aston Ville striker Simone Magill has returned to the Northern Ireland squad to face Scotland and Czechia after a year out with a knee injury.

Magill has not played for her country since sustaining an ACL injury at the Women's Euro 2022.

Cliftonville keeper Rachael Norney is handed a first call-up to the squad.

Reds duo Danielle Maxwell and Fi Morgan are also back in a 23-strong panel for the away friendlies against the Scots on 14 July and Czechia four days later.

Injury rules out Cliftonville forward Kirsty McGuinness while Maddy Harvey-Clifford, Laura Rafferty and Ellie Mason also miss out.

Reading keeper Jackie Burns is still unavailable after having surgery on a damaged Achilles and veteran Crusaders defender Julie Nelson is completing her rehabilitation after knee surgery.

The return of Magill, who has scored 21 goals in 70 international appearances, is a massive boost for interim manager Gail Redmond.

Norney comes into squad after impressing for the U19 side over the past 12 to 18 months and is also now a mainstay for the Women's Premiership champions Cliftonville.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Shannon Turner (Wolverhampton Wanderers Women), Rachael Norney (Cliftonville Ladies), Lilie Woods (Mid Ulster Ladies).

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows, Abbie Magee and Fi Morgan (all Cliftonville Ladies), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville, USA), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women), Rebecca McKenna(Lewes Women), Demi Vance (Glentoran Women).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell, Joely Andrews, Chloe McCarron and Caragh Hamilton (all Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women), Megan Bell (Rangers Women).

Forwards: Emily Wilson and Kerry Beattie (both Glentoran Women), Caitlin McGuinness and Danielle Maxwell (both Cliftonville Ladies), Simone Magill (Aston Villa Women), Lauren Wade (Reading Women).