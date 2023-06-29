Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Sima rose to prominence with Slavia Prague, with Brighton signing him in the summer of 2021

Brighton forward Abdallah Sima has joined Rangers on a season-long loan.

The Senegal international, 22, played against the Ibrox side for Slavia Prague in the Europa League in 2021, with Brighton paying a reported £7m for him that summer.

Sima had an injury-hit term on loan with Stoke City before spending last season in French Ligue 1 with relegated Angers.

"He has excellent variety in his game," said manager Michael Beale.

Talking to the club website, Beale added: "He can fulfil a number of attacking positions in our team.

"He has recently turned 22 and has experienced playing in three top domestic divisions, in the Europa League and is a senior international for Senegal.

"We met a few weeks ago and discussed at length his alignment to our style of play and his future development as a player.

"He is someone I have followed closely since his breakthrough in the Czech Republic and I am extremely pleased to have Abdallah join the squad at the very start of pre-season."

Sima is halfway through a four-year deal at Brighton and is yet to feature for the club.

He scored five league goals for Angers, who finished bottom of the table.

In his one season playing in Czech Republic, which included European wins over Leicester City and Rangers before a quarter-final loss to Arsenal, he scored 16 goals and made seven assists in 39 games.

Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Sam Lammers are the other new recruits at Ibrox so far this summer.