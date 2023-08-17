Can you name all the Englishmen to play in La Liga?

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for an initial £88.5m

Jude Bellingham became the 21st English men's player to appear in La Liga when he made his competitive Real Madrid debut at the weekend.

He follows a number of high-profile (and some not-so-high-profile) fellow countrymen by moving to play in Spain's top-flight.

How do you fancy your chances of naming all 20?

To help you out, we've listed them in alphabetical order. We've also given you six minutes to try to get them. Good luck!