Sutton United have signed Harry Smith after the striker was released by League Two champions Leyton Orient.

The 28-year-old made 10 appearances for the O's last season and also spent time on loan at Exeter City and Barnet.

In total he scored 15 goals in 55 appearances for the east London club during a two-year stint at Brisbane Road.

Smith has previously had spells with Folkestone Invicta, Millwall, Macclesfield Town and Northampton Town.

Sutton, who finished 14th in the fourth tier last season, have not disclosed the length of his contract.

