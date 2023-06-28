Ben Thompson: Stevenage sign Peterborough United midfielder for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed midfielder Ben Thompson from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old is the second Posh player to move to the Lamex this summer - following namesake Nathan Thompson.
And there will be three players with the same surname in Steve Evans' squad with Louis Thompson - Nathan's brother - having also arrived from Mansfield.
Ben Thompson made 33 appearances for Peterborough last season, scoring once, in a 3-0 home win against Morecambe.
"I've played against the manager's teams for several years now and I've have always liked the way he does things - I'm delighted to get this over the line," he told the Stevenage website.
Boro will be away to Northampton in their first game of the League One season on 5 August, both of them having been promoted last term.