Last updated on .From the section Solihull Moors

Andy Whing also played for Chesterfield, Leyton Orient and Oxford United

Solihull Moors have appointed former Coventry and Brighton defender Andy Whing as their head coach.

Whing resigned as Banbury United boss in May, external-link having led them to promotion to National League North in 2021-22 and a 17th-placed finish last season.

He succeeds Neal Ardley, who left Moors by mutual consent on Sunday, having been in charge for two seasons.

"I am absolutely delighted to make the step up into full-time management," Whing told the club website. external-link

"My time at Banbury has given me a great grounding and the experience that I gained there will prove invaluable.

"Having seen the training facilities and the set up here at Moors, I am incredibly impressed by what I have seen and feel we have everything in place to have a successful season."

Whing will work alongside newly appointed director of football Stephen Ward and first-team coach James Quinn, but details of his contract have not been disclosed.

Solihull finished 15th in the National League last term after reaching the play-off final 12 months earlier - where they lost 2-1 to Grimsby Town after extra time at the London Stadium.

"I've known Whingy since my Oxford days and his professionalism, his commitment to the highest standards and his drive and work ethic have always impressed me," said chairman Darryl Eales.

"He understands the club and its community route and deserves this opportunity after his excellent spell at Banbury, and having learnt his stripes from working with experienced coaches like Michael Appleton and John Eustace."