Morgan Feeney played his final game for Carlisle against Leyton Orient in April

Shrewsbury Town have continued their summer recruitment by signing Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old had been offered a new deal by the Cumbrians after skippering them in last season's promotion run.

Feeney has chosen instead to become Shrewsbury's second signing following the arrival of Carl Winchester.

Boss Matt Taylor said: "He is a player our fans will really take to because of his effort, desire and application."

He continued: "Technically he is very gifted and we feel, as a football club, we can add value to his game whilst understanding he already has a very good amount of Football League experience - with Morgan captain of a team that was promoted from League Two last season."

Feeney came through Everton's youth system before joining Sunderland, where he made his sole appearance in the EFL Trophy.

He moved on to Carlisle in January 2021 and made 35 appearances last season, scoring three goals.

