Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Jack Sparkes scored nine goals during his time at Exeter City

Portsmouth have signed former Exeter City left-back Jack Sparkes.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Fratton Park, with the club holding the option of extending his contract by a further 12 months.

Sparkes spent his entire career at Exeter before being released last month - having come through City's academy, he went on to make 150 appearances.

He was a member of the Exeter side that won promotion from League Two after finishing second in 2021-22.

"Jack's an exciting talent who enjoyed a huge amount of success in helping Exeter get promoted to League One a couple of seasons ago," Portsmouth boss John Mousinho told the club website. external-link

"He's a really versatile left-sided player and has good attacking qualities that complement what we already have in the building.

"We think that he's ready to kick on, fitting the age and profile of player that we're looking to bring to the club and develop."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.