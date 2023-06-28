Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Archie Collins from Exeter City on a three-year contract.

Co-chairman Darragh MacAnthony said on Twitter that the club have paid a "big six-figure fee" for the 23-year-old.

Collins scored six goals in 49 appearances for Exeter last season - and started both games against Posh.

"He is probably one of the most sought-after players at this level, he was outstanding last season," boss Darren Ferguson told the Peterborough website. external-link

"We wanted to strengthen the midfield area, we knew Jack Taylor would leave [for Ipswich] and it was an area we wanted to focus on."

The signing of Collins follows the arrival of Huddersfield Town defender Romoney Crichlow and midfielder Ryan de Havilland from Barnet. - and comes less than two years after Posh signed Exeter winger Joel Randall for a "seven-figure" fee.

"I have been with Exeter since I was eight years-old, so it is obviously a big move for me, but I felt it was the right time and the right club," Collins said.

Peterborough have also brought in 19-year-old forward David Kawa from AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee, but he will initially work with their under-21 side.

