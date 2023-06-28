Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have agreed terms with 21-year-old forward Marco Tilio and current club Melbourne City - and the Scottish champions are looking to get the deal over the line before they begin pre-season training on Monday. (Sky Sports)

Marco Tilio's move from Melbourne City to Celtic could set an A-League transfer record, surpassing the £1.4m paid by Westerlo for left-back Jordan Bos in May, with the 21-year-old winger awaiting work permit approval. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic will demand £25m from any club interested in signing Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi this summer, with new manager Brendan Rodgers keen to keep a hold of the 28-year-old, and that asking price is likely to be "too rich" for interested Burnley. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has brushed off speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur by insisting he only cares about the Scottish champions. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic have shown interest in Red Star Belgrade midfielder Kings Kangwa, but Nottingham Forest are in talks for the Zambia 24-year-old who is also on the radar for Lille, Montpellier and Marseille. (Zambian Observer) external-link

Brighton & Hove Albion will give forward Abdallah Sima's move to Rangers their blessing - but only as a straight loan as they will not let the 22-year-old leave on a cut-price permanent transfer next summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima was due to undergo a medical on Wednesday as the 22-year-old nears the completion of a loan move to Rangers. (Sky Sports)

Los Angeles midfielder Timothy Tillman says his brother Malik enjoyed his time in Glasgow as the 21-year-old playmaker's future remains undecided after Rangers triggered a £5m option to buy after his season-long loan but Bayern Munich cancelled that amid interest from Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers are keen to explore the option of a loan move for 28-year-old Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers with an option to buy, but the Italian Serie B club prefer a permanent agreement. (Tuttomercatoweb) external-link

Coventry City will soon set their sights on Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker, with Rangers, along with Plymouth Argyle, still keen on the 22-year-old they targeted in January. (Sunday Mirror's Darren Witcoop) external-link

Heart of Midlothian have made an offer for Sammy Silvera, but the 22-year-old Central Coast Mariners winger is also wanted by Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle, plus other clubs in Portugal and Asia. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts have been given a boost over their pursuit of Sammy Silvera after Central Coast Mariners owner Richard Peil admitted that he would not stand in the forward's way of a move abroad. (The National) external-link

Former Hibernian and Scotland striker Jason Cummings has thanked Central Coast Mariners and the club's boss, Nick Montgomery, for helping change his life after the 27-year-old completed a move to Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on a lucrative three-year contract. (The Scotsman) external-link

Morgan Feeney had been linked with Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs before the 24-year-old completed a transfer to Shrewsbury Town from Carlisle United. (Football Scotland) external-link

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson has been the subject of growing interest from Blackpool, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United as his parent club warned that the 35-year-old will not be going anywhere unless their valuation is met. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee are weighing up a move for St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson as manager Tony Docherty says the promoted club are close to making new signings. (The Courier) external-link

Relegated Leicester City are interested in a move for midfielder Tom Cairney, with the 32-year-old Scotland cap entering the final year of his contract with Fulham. (Football Insider) external-link

Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson wants former Dundee United and Queen's Park boss Ray McKinnon to join his backroom team at the League Two club. (Daily Record) external-link