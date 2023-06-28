Last updated on .From the section Newport

Matty Bondswell was on loan at Shrewsbury Town from Newcastle United during 2021-22

Newport County have signed Newcastle United defender Matty Bondswell on a season-long loan for 2023-24.

The 21-year-old Nottingham Forest academy product has played for England from under-15 to under-18.

He left Forest for Germany's RB Leipzig in 2018 before Newcastle signed him for their U23s after a loan spell at Dutch side FC Dordrecht.

Newport boss Graham Coughlan said Bondswell "has a natural quality" and "great Newcastle pedigree".

"(He) will bring great balance with his left foot," added the League Two club's boss Coughlan.

"He's very offensive in his style and has a good deal of pace which we were recruiting for this summer.

"His character and his desire to push on fits the DNA of our football club perfectly."

Bondswell said: "After meeting the gaffer it was quite an easy decision to make. I've heard good things about him, the club and the lads as well.

"I am absolutely delighted to be here and to get it (the deal) over the line. I'm ready to get going."

