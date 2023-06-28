Close menu

Declan Rice: Arsenal reach agreement to sign West Ham midfielder in £105m deal

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments309

Declan Rice with his arms outstretched after West Ham's Europa Conference League victory
Rice led West Ham to the Europa Conference League title earlier in June

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth £105m to sign West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice.

Talks are continuing between the clubs over how the deal will be structured for the 24-year-old.

It follows a third bid from the Gunners, having previously had two bids rejected after falling short of the £100m West Ham want.

Earlier, Manchester City, who had a £90m offer for Rice rejected on Tuesday, withdrew from the running.

Hammers captain Rice has been at the club since joining their academy from Chelsea in 2014.

Earlier this month he led them to Europa Conference League victory, their first major trophy in 43 years.

His contract at London Stadium was due to expire in 2024.

Arsenal's bid is comprised of an initial £100m plus £5m in add-ons. The initial fee equals the British record Manchester City paid for midfielder Jack Grealish.

Earlier this month, England midfielder Jude Bellingham signed for Real Madrid for an initial £88.5m, although that deal could reach £115m if add-ons are activated.

The Premier League's most expensive signing is the 121m euro (£107m) transfer fee that Chelsea paid Benfica for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January.

Following the club's Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina, chairman David Sullivan said he was "99%" sure Rice would leave West Ham this summer.

Rice has scored 15 goals in 245 games for West Ham, having made his debut in the 2016-17 season after coming through the academy.

He has been capped 43 times by England, playing in all five of their matches at last winter's World Cup.

Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League last season, signed midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65m deal on Wednesday.

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

310 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, at 23:43 28 Jun

    He’s a great player and will only get better.
    A good acquisition for Arsenal.
    Just can’t believe the price of Rice these days..

    • Reply posted by NB22, at 23:56 28 Jun

      NB22 replied:
      Guess our clubcard wasn't eligible.

  • Comment posted by Glen Brighton, at 23:40 28 Jun

    He gave everything, and delivered a trophy. We will miss him but no one player is bigger than a club, and we are being well compensated. I just hope he gets the recognition and trophies he craves. Bye Dec, it was great whilst it lasted.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 00:01

      Dad replied:
      How many janitorial staff to be let go by arsenal 🤔

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, at 23:41 28 Jun

    I heard Munich wanted him alongside Muller.

    • Reply posted by Peesh, at 23:52 28 Jun

      Peesh replied:
      That doesn’t even qualify as a dad joke, been used too much already!

  • Comment posted by Without a Trace, at 23:41 28 Jun

    Good player but £105M for someone with a year left on his contract seems crazy to me.

    • Reply posted by Sox, at 23:46 28 Jun

      Sox replied:
      Club had option to extend by a future year.

  • Comment posted by A Bluebird not a Dragon, at 23:42 28 Jun

    Great deal for West Ham. Great deal for Rice . Hard to understand how Rice is better than Bellingham. Guess the proof will be in the pudding . I do hope he can perform as a £100 million pound player and Arsenal get the player they so need to take them even further.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan, at 23:48 28 Jun

      Jonathan replied:
      Yeah, rice pudding.

  • Comment posted by rallis, at 23:40 28 Jun

    Just glad he didn't go United or Chelsea or city
    West Ham fan here til I die obvs wish him all the best a hope does good things and returns to us for swan song up the rice up the hammers

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 23:46 28 Jun

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Here, you dropped some punctuation: . , , . .

  • Comment posted by samsc, at 23:54 28 Jun

    It’ll hurt to see him playing for another team, gutted to see Declan Rice leave West Ham. He’s given the club some special memories and I’m so pleased we got to see him lift a trophy. But got to be realistic, he deserves to be playing at the highest level. Arsenal are building something special and Rice could be the perfect leader to have at the heart of it!

    • Reply posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 00:17

      Hedley Lamarr replied:
      They wont win anything, city will.

  • Comment posted by NB22, at 23:45 28 Jun

    It's a lot of money for a DM, but thank the Utd's and Chelsea's of the league for overinflating English player transfer fees.
    Personally I don't think he's worth that amount of money, but he is a very good player and future England captain.
    Unfortunately we need to pay to keep up with the Jones's.
    If he helps us get to the next level and win some trophies the fee will soon be forgotten about.

    • Reply posted by OutsidersPOV, today at 00:20

      OutsidersPOV replied:
      Transfer fees are directly related to the clubs' income. When you see shirts at £125, season tickets up 5% for fewer games and broadband up 15%, you know these huge transfer fees are financed by the fans.

  • Comment posted by Andy, at 23:53 28 Jun

    A good player but not worth that price

  • Comment posted by Siman89, at 23:41 28 Jun

    A lot of money but could be the bedrock of our team for the next 6-8 years. He's English so that obviously adds on at least 20 million to the price but considering Chelsea paid more for Enzo Fernández it's not that bad a price in the current ridiculous market. Will also be good not to have Pepe as our club record signing anymore

    • Reply posted by jonathan, at 23:44 28 Jun

      jonathan replied:
      “Not that bad a price”. Just read that back to yourself and realise how absolutely ludicrous that sounds.

  • Comment posted by DanDTP, at 23:54 28 Jun

    £105m and £65m with more signings targeted including £30m+ for Timber? And they’re complying with ffp how?

    • Reply posted by D_Don, today at 00:08

      D_Don replied:
      We are allowed to sell players apparently

  • Comment posted by Mark Gale, at 23:39 28 Jun

    Wish him and Gooners the best, hope we reinvest the proceeds wisely…..

    • Reply posted by Sox, at 23:52 28 Jun

      Sox replied:
      Three defenders and a couple of defensive midfielders lined up, probably.

  • Comment posted by Bluenose, at 23:40 28 Jun

    Will he be be referred to £105m Declan Rice from now on, just like Jack Grealish was re-named £100m Jack Grealish....won't hold my breath....

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 23:45 28 Jun

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Imagine caring this much.

  • Comment posted by Foxwell69, at 23:44 28 Jun

    Wish we signed Bellingham instead of rice . Not excited at all about this signing.

  • Comment posted by JLP, at 23:45 28 Jun

    Is he worth that much? Time will tell. For now, it's just a pleasant change from the last many years to see us willing to spend whatever's needed to sign the player we most want.

    • Reply posted by James Gregory, today at 00:02

      James Gregory replied:
      Come on, you know what's coming with time, top-four Max. Perhaps it's just self-satisfaction for now 🤷‍♂️ 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Jay74, today at 00:02

    Rice is one of the best and most consistent midfielders in world football. £105m sounds about right. Crazy as it is.

  • Comment posted by Beans, at 23:55 28 Jun

    You've got to laugh at the city fans saying City didn't really want Rice just cause he chose Arsenal. Why would the asterisk chumpions bid £90m for Rice only a few days ago then?

    Fact is he wanted to tell his kids he plays for a well known traditional club with integrity over a meaningless franchise club who buy trophies that don't count and were nothing before 2008

    No I'm not an Arsenal fan

    • Reply posted by D1, today at 00:04

      D1 replied:
      👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 00:17

    Stupid money for someone who only passes the ball from side to side.Even I can do that.

    • Reply posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 00:26

      Hedley Lamarr replied:
      Well obviously not because youre say behind a jeyboard and not signing for £105mil

  • Comment posted by Russell1970, today at 00:23

    Arsenal get Rice but Spus would rather have a Naan or did I mean my Nan, she would fit the bill, past it, won’t cost a lot, not a lot of energy and cannot finish anything.

  • Comment posted by makem30, at 23:46 28 Jun

    He’s a very good player I feel he will offer more in a better team yes a huge fee but he’s 23 and English.

    Not a fan on of either team but think it’s a good deal for both.

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, at 23:49 28 Jun

      AJC_123 replied:
      Ha ha - so what if he is English…really don’t understand the mentality

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport