Northern Ireland youth international Darcie O'Neill was on target for Crusaders against Cliftonville

Cliftonville suffered a first defeat of the Women's Premiership season as the champions lost 3-1 to Crusaders while leaders Glentoran beat Linfield 3-2.

Mairead McCann, Darcie McNeill and Amy McGivern gave the Crues a 3-0 lead before Louise McDaniel pulled one back.

Glentoran moved six points clear at the top as a double from Joely Andrews helped them to victory over the Blues.

Sion Swifts defeated Mid Ulster 3-0, Lisburn Ladies beat Derry City 5-2 while Ballymena drew 2-2 with Larne.

Shelly Stothers put Ballymena in front but she was sent off for two yellow cards after Ellen McClure doubled the lead on 34 minutes.

Larne capitalised with the extra player and Amanda Norton netted a penalty before Sasha Clare bagged the equaliser.

Goals from Jemma White and Michelle McDaid gave Lisburn a 2-0 lead at the break against the Candytsripes and Morgan Shannon added a third.

Derry fought back to make it 3-2 thanks to Bria McGilloway and Ellie Redden strikes before Stacey Murdough and White netted for the visitors to seal the win.

Sion scored three second-half goals at Lisburn with Teegan Lynch, Zoe McGlynn and Lauren Haynes on target.

Andrews struck a 15th-minute opener for Glentoran against rivals Linfield but the Blues were level seconds later courtesy of Rhyleigh Marks.

Sienna Leckey made it 2-0 to Linfield but she was dismissed on 44 minutes for handball and Kerry Beattie scored an the resulting penalty.

The winner came on 53 minutes as Andrews completed her double to secure a big win for the east Belfast side.

Cliftonville remain second but they lost ground on the Glens with defeat in the north Belfast derby.