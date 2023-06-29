Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Jason Cummings scored a hat-trick as Central Coast Mariners won the A-League Grand Final

Central Coast Mariners say Jason Cummings leaves "as a club legend" after the striker's transfer to Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant for an undisclosed fee.

The former Scotland and Hibernian 27-year-old spent a year and half with the A-League club after leaving Dundee.

He scored 31 goals in 50 appearances and helped them to the A-League title.

"My career was at a tough point when I came here and I have fallen in love with the Coast," he told their website.

"What a journey it has been. It is the most enjoyment that I have ever had playing football."

Edinburgh-born Cummings came through the ranks at local club Hibs to the first team before moves to Nottingham Forest, Rangers, Peterborough United, Luton Town, Shrewsbury Town then Dundee.

However, he blossomed under English head coach Nick Montgomery with Mariners, with Cummings saying they "have changed my life".

Cummings, who won two caps for Scotland, changed allegiance to Australia and has played three times for his new country, including at last year's World Cup finals.

His time with the club based in Gosford, New South Wales, concluded with a hat-trick in a player of the match performance in the grand final win over Melbourne City, breaking the record for the most Mariners goals in an A-League campaign.

Montgomery, who expects Cummings to return to the club some day, said: "His contribution to not only the Mariners but the A-League in general has been nothing short of incredible.

"When I signed Jason, I was in no doubt of his quality and he is an inspiration for the way he reignited his career after a tough spell in Scotland, where he fell out of love for the game."

At one stage with Dundee, Cummings was sent home from training by manager James McPake after being "completely unfit to train".

"Whilst we are obviously sad to be losing Jason, we are very proud to have helped him achieve his ambition of becoming a Socceroo and representing Australia at a World Cup," Montgomery added.