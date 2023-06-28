Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Parker earned her first England call-up in September 2022

England international Lucy Parker, 24, is among five West Ham United players who will depart the club this summer.

Grace Fisk, Brooke Cairns, Sophie Hillyerd and Kate Longhurst will also be moving on when their current deals expire.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Kate, Amalie, Grace, Lucy, Sophie and Brooke for the time they have spent with the club," West Ham said in a statement released on Thursday. external-link

"We thank them for the roles that they have played in the club's journey, and we wish them every success for the future."

Parker, who played 40 times for the Hammers after joining in 2021, received her first England call-up in September, for the Lionesses' friendlies against the United States and Czech Republic.

However, she is yet to make her international debut after pulling out of the squads with an injury.

West Ham confirmed that both Parker and Fisk were offered new deals but the pair "have decided to embark on new chapters in their careers".

Parker previously criticised the club for not holding a women's match at the London Stadium, but revealed in April that there had been "really positive conversations" over the stadium's use.