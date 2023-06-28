Last updated on .From the section Wales

Robert Page led Wales to the 2022 Qatar World Cup but has seen his side lose eight of their last 12 matches

Wales' back-to-back Euro 2024 qualifying defeats this month have seen them drop to 35th in the Fifa rankings, their lowest position for eight years.

Robert Page's side lost 4-2 at home to Armenia before losing 2-0 in Turkey.

As a result Wales drop nine places, the biggest drop among the latest rankings from world football's governing body.

Wales have not been as low in the world standings since March 2015, when they were 37th before moving to a record high of eighth later in the year.

Manager Page has come in for criticism from supporters after a run of one win in the last 12 games.

Wales are fourth in Euro qualifying Group D with four points from four matches.