Charlie Hughes (right) scored the first goal of his professional career in Wigan's 1-1 draw at Reading in April

Wigan Athletic midfielder Charlie Hughes has signed an improved deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2027-28 season.

The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract earlier this year.

He made 23 appearances in all competitions last season after making his debut at Fleetwood on 9 August.

"We hope Charlie's breakthrough year can be a source of inspiration for all of our younger players," boss Shaun Maloney told the club website. external-link

"Not only is he a talented footballer, but Charlie is a dedicated young man and a brilliant character. We are all excited to see what the future holds for Charlie and look forward to supporting him in the years to come."