Jayson Leutwiler, who played 30 games in total for Oldham, began his career in Switzerland with FC Basel

Port Vale have signed goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler from National League club Oldham Athletic on a one-year contract.

The Swiss-born 34-year-old joined the Latics in the summer of 2021 but only made one appearance last season, in their FA Cup defeat by Wrexham.

Leutwiler first played in England for Middlesbrough and has also had spells with Shrewsbury, Blackburn, Fleetwood and Huddersfield.

He set a Shrewsbury club record with 23 clean sheets in one season.

"Jayson is an experienced player that adds strong competition to our new goalkeeping department, his attitude off the pitch is fantastic and we will be using his knowledge and personality to enhance our group," Vale boss Andy Crosby told the club website. external-link

Leutwiler was still under contract at Oldham but it is not thought any fee has been paid as part of his move.

