David de Gea: Manchester United goalkeeper set to become a free agent

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments203

David de Gea with his Manchester United team-mates
David de Gea (centre) won the Premier League golden glove last season with 17 clean sheets

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's contract is likely to end on Friday with no decision yet over whether he will remain at Old Trafford.

It is understood the framework of a contract extension that had been agreed was subsequently changed.

This has led to both sides stepping back to reflect on the situation and preferred direction.

The Spain goalkeeper, 32, has spent 12 years at the club, where he has played in 545 games.

United remain in contact with De Gea, whose response to the huge amount of speculation around his future was to post a yawning emoji on Twitter earlier this week.

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea posts a yawning emoji on Twitter on 28 June

Last season, the four-time United player of the year won the Premier League Golden Glove for the second time as he kept 17 clean sheets.

Both De Gea and manager Erik ten Hag spoke confidently at the end of last season about the player staying at the club.

He could still sign a contract but from Saturday, the Spaniard can sign for any other club, having been free to agree pre-contract terms with overseas suitors in January.

United have been wanting De Gea to take a substantial pay cut from the record £375,000-per-week deal he signed in 2019.

Even at a reduced level, De Gea's contract would still put him in the top range of goalkeepers and it is difficult to see him matching those terms elsewhere.

However, if he does opt to leave the club after 12 seasons, during which time he has won five major honours, a record four club player-of-the-year awards and is the last remaining player to have won a Premier League title at United, it will create a problem for Ten Hag.

It is understood tentative discussions have taken place with Inter Milan's highly-rated Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. However, Ten Hag is operating on a limited budget and, after reaching an agreement to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55m and with United also targeting a centre-forward, they would need to sell before making a move for 27-year-old Onana.

United have triggered a one-year option for veteran keeper Tom Heaton, who is attracting interest from Luton, while Dean Henderson has returned to the club to recover from the thigh injury he sustained during his loan spell with Nottingham Forest in January.

Comments

Join the conversation

203 comments

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, today at 12:34

    He was being paid 375k a week for 4 years!!!! That's utter madness!

    • Reply posted by Disquieted, today at 12:39

      Disquieted replied:
      It's actually £78 million.

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 12:25

    2 days time...

    "Al-Ittihad sign De Gea on £300m, 4 year contract"

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:34

      Sport Report replied:
      United parting ways with De Gea. He's not a keeper, then?

  • Comment posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 12:19

    He's been a brilliant keeper for United, player of the season for them several times, it's a shame how some Man U fans have turned on him and forced him out of the club

    • Reply posted by cheadlereds, today at 12:21

      cheadlereds replied:
      No one’s turned on him …

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 12:17

    Barcelona to pounce and add a buyout clause of half a billion..

    • Reply posted by blue cheese, today at 12:31

      blue cheese replied:
      Will Utd still pay his wages ?

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 12:19

    Just surprised the Saudis haven't offered united 200mil

    • Reply posted by sep76, today at 12:26

      sep76 replied:
      they dont have a stake in them yet

  • Comment posted by icr-49, today at 12:29

    Despite getting the golden glove last season he has been prone to a lot of mistakes over the past few seasons. Nothing lasts forever, time to let him go.

    • Reply posted by lawman, today at 12:57

      lawman replied:
      He’s been simply fantastic for United. Lost count how many times he saved us.
      So many points that could have been lost if it wasn’t for him but all good things have to come to a end eventually and you feel it’s time for him to move on now.

  • Comment posted by Dr Truth, today at 12:22

    Play him upfront as an upgrade on Martial and Weghorst...

    • Reply posted by blue cheese, today at 12:29

      blue cheese replied:
      Ol’ bug eyes would be a good fit in non-league

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 12:30

    Not his biggest fan, do think he is very mistake prone. However it is sad to see his United stay end like this.

    He has had his low moments (more so in recent years) but for a player with 12 years service, winning POY 4 times and last seasons Premier league golden gloves, doesn't seem right for him to be leaving like this with no proper send off.

    • Reply posted by Freespeechplease, today at 12:44

      Freespeechplease replied:
      He hasn't said he's going yet.

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, today at 12:21

    To suggest he won't get good terms from another club when there's no transfer fee seems a bit naive.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 13:05

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Depends where he goes. At the end of the day he's still a very good goalie and will likely get a good wage wherever he ends up. But paying him £375k a week is massively excessive and would up- end many clubs wage structures.

      I think his wages will be at least halved, unless he ends up in Saudi.

  • Comment posted by Che Maulidi, today at 12:30

    Andre Onana would be the perfect signing

    • Reply posted by paul hirst, today at 13:05

      paul hirst replied:
      Good call that...seen him play for Inter Milan a few times and he's excellent. Physically strong, agile, commands his area well, he'd be a world class signing for any team.

  • Comment posted by Theodore Roosevelt, today at 12:31

    De Gea has been somewhat erratic in the last couple of seasons compared to his prime years from 2014-18 but he is still a very good goalkeeper who's going to be hard to replace with similar quality, and would probably still command a decent transfer fee if he had been sold; letting his contract run out seems mad.

    • Reply posted by Moondog, today at 13:10

      Moondog replied:
      He would never attract a transfer fee with wages like that. Who offered him that amount 4 years ago? The super wage should be reserved for a striker only. Paying a GK that amount was madness. GK is the lowest paid position on the field 🙈🙈

  • Comment posted by tentpeg, today at 12:39

    Off to Saudi Arabia

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:15

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Mostly likely, he makes too many mistakes to be a big six GK.
      MN Utd sure wi feel different without him back there, he was a Utd institution.

  • Comment posted by jamjar, today at 12:26

    No idea why he was paid 375k in the first place, my offer would be 150k which is generous or find somewhere else.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 12:47

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Big City fan but always been a fan of de Gea. Of course now we will see utter disloyalty by United towards such a faithfully club servant. Remember that time he turned down that big money move to Madrid? But now the shoe's on the other foot, they'll bump him out without a word of thanks.

      And that's not even mentioning the seasons he's had to play with Maguire in front of him! Guy deserves better.

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 12:25

    It will be a struggle for him if he has to accept less than his current £375k per week. British Gas has already announced energy bills are going to stay high and food inflation is at 15-20%.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 12:38

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Think of his poor kids!

  • Comment posted by Crocker, today at 12:29

    At £375,000 a week i'd let him go now, realise its the days of big salaries but he's def not worth that.

    • Reply posted by Average Cyclist, today at 12:31

      Average Cyclist replied:
      No one is

  • Comment posted by Grumble, today at 12:27

    Embarrassing. Disrespectful to a player who has been number 1 for over a decade. I hope he tells United to stuff their revised contract up their collective holes.

    • Reply posted by blue cheese, today at 12:37

      blue cheese replied:
      I think he has to remove it from his own first 😉

  • Comment posted by OnmeEd, today at 12:36

    You have to laugh at the utter ridiculousness of this place.

  • Comment posted by Akimbo, today at 12:25

    Saved Utd from embarrassment on numerous occasions. Could be a big miss.

    • Reply posted by mr bingo, today at 12:29

      mr bingo replied:
      also caused a fair bit of embarrassment…..

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 12:36

    £78m over four years has hardly been a bad time for him - especially for a goalie. Despite the record books saying he has been an excellent keeper and by modern standards, in terms of age, well capable of at least 3 more years at the top level; the manager clearly wants to go in a different direction.

    I can't think of anywhere but Saudi that will keep his wages anywhere like the same level.

  • Comment posted by HowsEverything, today at 12:22

    time for Dave to move on
    he's been a great servant but just not consistent enough anymore
    when the balls at his feet you get nervous
    sign a world class keeper on half daves wages and use the balance to pay for the fee

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 13:09

      Youwhat replied:
      Nothing lasts forever mate. Might be time to shake hands and move on.

